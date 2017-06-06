ALGIERS, June 6 Algeria expressed "deep concern"
on Tuesday after several Arab states cut diplomatic ties with
Qatar, appealing to the countries involved to resolve their
differences through dialogue.
"While calling on all the countries concerned to adopt
dialogue ... Algeria appeals for the need to observe, in all
circumstances, the principles of good neighbourliness and
non-interference in the internal affairs of states," said a
foreign ministry statement carried by state news agency APS.
It said Algeria remained confident that the current rift
would be temporary, despite "real challenges" to Arab unity and
solidarity, "not least terrorism".
The statement was Algeria's first official comment since
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on
Monday.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)