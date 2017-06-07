DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been
stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition
fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on
Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.
The forces had been stationed in southern Saudi Arabia, the
report said, reinforcing Saudi defences against Houthi attacks.
Saudi Arabia, which along with several other Arab countries
has severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism
and links to Iran, has said that Doha was being kicked out of
the coalition set up in 2015 to fight the Houthi group that
controls much of northern Yemen.
