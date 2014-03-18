(Adds details, background)
RIYADH, March 18 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
said a dispute with Qatar over Gulf security would not be solved
unless Doha changed its policy, Saudi media reported on Tuesday,
the kingdom's first public comment since pulling its ambassador
from the Gulf state.
In an unprecedented move within the Gulf Cooperation Council
of allied hereditary monarchies, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar on
March 5, accusing Doha of failing to abide by an accord not to
interfere in each others' internal affairs.
Commentators say the three states are angry at fellow
Council member Qatar's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, an
Islamist movement whose ideology challenges the principle of
conservative dynastic rule long dominant in the Gulf.
They particularly resent the way Doha has sheltered
prominent Brotherhood preacher Youssef al-Qaradawi, a critic of
Saudi and UAE authorities, and given him regular air time on its
pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera, and on Qatari state
television.
"If the policy of the country that has caused the crisis
(Qatar) has been revised, there will be a breakthrough," Prince
Saud al-Faisal said, according to the Saudi-owned Al-Hayat
newspaper.
Last week, Qatar dismissed demands by the three fellow Gulf
states for changes to its foreign policy, calling its
independence "non-negotiable".
The U.S.-aligned GCC, formed in 1981 and also including
Kuwait and Oman, has generally presented a united front at times
of threat ranging from Iranian revolution on the other side of
the Gulf to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
(Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Angus McDowall)