CAIRO, June 5 Arab League Secretary-General
Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed regret on Monday that relations
between Qatar and major regional powers had got to the point of
suspending diplomatic relations.
The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on
Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut
relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen, Libya's
eastern-based government, and the Maldives joined in later.
"Aboul Gheit is sorry things reached this point between
several Arab states and is concerned about the ramifications
these differences will have on joint Arab work," his office said
in a statement.
A former Egyptian foreign minister, Aboul Gheit said he
hoped Arab states would overcome their differences and present a
united front against common threats to their national security.
He called on all sides to return to agreements reached in
2014, the last time matters between Qatar and its neighbours had
reached a tipping point.
Qatar has for years presented itself as a mediator and power
broker for the region's many disputes, but Egypt and the Gulf
Arab states resent Qatar's support for Islamists, especially the
Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political foe. Qatar
denies it interferes in the affairs of other countries.
(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)