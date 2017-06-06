(Corrects country in last quote from Qatar to UAE))
* Malaysia may put ties with Qatar on backburner
* Indonesia foreign minister gets call from Iran
* Pakistan maintains silence as it tries to stay neutral
* Asia doesn't see Iran as the biggest terror threat -
analyst
By Rozanna Latiff and Syed Raza Hassan
KUALA LUMPUR/KARACHI, June 6 Non-Arab nations in
Asia, such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan, are getting
caught in the middle after Saudi Arabia led a clampdown on
Qatar, accusing the tiny emirate of supporting pro-Iranian
Islamist militants.
Malaysia had rolled out the red carpet for Saudi Arabia's
King Salman at the end of February, the first by a Saudi king to
Malaysia in more than a decade. Then, the following month, Kuala
Lumpur signed a defence cooperation agreement with Qatar.
A source close to the Malaysian government said that the
recent efforts to strengthen ties with Qatar, including a visit
by the foreign minister last month, will probably now be put on
the backburner.
"We have more to lose by siding with Qatar," said the
source, who requested anonymity.
On Monday, a half-dozen countries, including Saudi Arabia,
the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain, cut diplomatic
ties with the energy-rich emirate, accusing it of backing Tehran
and Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. Qatar has
said it does not support terrorism and the rupture was founded
on "baseless fabricated claims."
Doha now faces an acute economic plight as it relies on Gulf
neighbors for 80 percent of its food imports.
The diplomatic clamp down on Qatar is seen as an indirect
jab at Iran, and leaves non-Arab Muslims countries in an
"uncomfortable position", according to James Dorsey, a senior
fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International
Studies (RSIS).
"The Saudis view Iran as the foremost terrorist threat
rather than the Islamic State and a lot of non-Arab Muslims
countries ... would probably not agree with that," Dorsey told
Reuters.
PAKISTAN'S OFFICIAL SILENCE
Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan are predominantly
Sunni-Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia. Jakarta has sometimes
tried to play a mediating role when inter-Arab tensions have
flared, particularly between Saudi Arabia and predominantly
Shi'ite Muslim Iran.
Jakarta's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received a phone
call from Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday
who wanted to discuss the rift, Foreign Ministry spokesman
Arrmanatha Nasir said.
Indonesia has called for reconciliation and dialogue in the
latest diplomatic clash.
The dilemmas are particularly acute for nuclear-armed
Pakistan, which has the world's sixth-largest army and the
largest military in the Muslim world.
Sunni-majority Pakistan maintains deep links with the
establishment in Riyadh, which provided Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif with political asylum after he was ousted in a 1999
military coup.
But with a large Shi'ite minority and a shared western
border with Iran, Pakistan has a lot to lose from rising
sectarian tensions. In 2015, Pakistan declined a Saudi call to
join a Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen to fight
Iranian-allied insurgents.
Pakistan has maintained official silence about the latest
rift in the Arab world, loathe to be seen taking sides between
Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan also has close ties with Qatar
itself, including a 15-year agreement signed last year to import
up to 3.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from
the emirate, a major step in filling Pakistan’s energy
shortfall.
“Pakistan has to act very carefully. In my opinion, there is
only one option for Pakistan: to stay neutral," said retired
army Brigadier Shaukat Qadir, now an independent risk and
security analyst.
ISLAMIC MILITARY ALLIANCE
Pakistan’s recently retired army chief, General Raheel
Sharif, traveled to Riyadh in April to lead the Saudi-led
Islamic Military Alliance. The stated mission of the
multinational alliance is to fight terrorism but it is
increasingly seen as anti-Iran.
“There are rumors flying around that Raheel Sharif is
pulling out of the Saudi-led military alliance. I hope they are
true and he comes back soon,” said Qadir.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in January
2016 visited both Riyadh and Tehran along with Shariff, who was
then the army chief, in an attempt to bridge the deepening
chasm.
Relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have been in the
spotlight over the last two years after Saudi Arabia was dragged
into a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at Malaysian
state fund lMDB, founded by Najib.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing in the money-laundering case
which is now being investigated by several countries including
the U.S, Switzerland and Singapore.
During King Salman's visit to Malaysia, Saudi oil giant
Aramco agreed to buy a $7 billion equity stake in
Malaysian state energy firm Petronas' major refining and
petrochemical project.
But Qatar has also invested between $12 billion and $15
billion in Malaysia, according to media reports.
RSIS' Dorsey said non-Arab Muslim countries like Malaysia
would be "put on the spot" if the Saudis demand that its trade
partners pick a side.
"They (Malaysia) can say either I do business with you, or
say I'm not going to make that choice. Then the question would
be how would the Saudis or the UAE respond to that," Dorsey
said. "But we're not there yet, and there's no certainty that it
will get there."
