DUBAI, June 6 The United Arab Emirates central
bank is preparing guidelines for UAE banks on Qatar-related
transactions after holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its
response to the regional diplomatic rift, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The regulator had earlier asked banks under its supervision
to report their exposure to Qatari banks after the governments
of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties
and transport links with Doha on Monday, accusing Qatar of
backing terrorism.
The sources said the guidelines would restrict new business
with Qatari institutions and address the issue of unwinding
exposure to Qatar. One source said the guidelines were expected
to be communicated to banks late on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
The central bank did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)