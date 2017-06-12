DUBAI, June 12 Qatar's banking sector is
functioning normally and there are no disruptions to domestic or
international transactions, central bank governor Sheikh
Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Monday in a statement carried
by official news agency QNA.
Speaking after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
other countries imposed sanctions on Qatar last week, causing
many foreign banks to scale back business with Doha, Sheikh
Abdullah said the central bank was fully committed to free money
flows into and out of the country and had enough foreign
currency reserves to meet all requirements.
He said Qatari banks had an extensive international presence
that included key financial centers in Asia and Europe, giving
them additional flexibility to carry out all banking
transactions.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)