BEIJING, June 9 China's foreign minister has
told his Iranian counterpart that maintaining peace and
stability in the Gulf is best for everyone, after several Arab
states cut off ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting
Islamist militants and Iran.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and
Egypt severed relations with the small Gulf Arab state on
Monday. Qatar has denied the charges levelled at it.
Meeting on the sidelines of a regional security summit in
Kazakhstan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that peace and stability
in the Gulf accords with the common interests of the region and
the international community.
"China upholds that the relevant countries should
appropriately resolve the disputes between them," the Chinese
foreign ministry cited Wang as saying on Thursday.
The brief statement gave no other details of their talks
over what the Chinese foreign ministry described as "the present
situation in the Gulf region".
China has traditionally played little role in Middle East
conflicts or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for
oil.
However, it has been trying to get more involved in efforts
to end civil wars in both Syria and Yemen, casting itself as an
honest broker without the historical baggage of the other
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
In March, China played host to the Saudi king and Israeli
prime minister in quick succession. China has close ties with
Iran too.
The coordinated move against Qatar dramatically escalates a
dispute over its support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's
oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha backs
the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.
