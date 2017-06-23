DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.

The list compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain also demands the closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar and the handing over of all designated terrorists on its territory, the official told Reuters.

The countries give Doha 10 days to comply. The list was handed over to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute. Qatar denies any support for terrorism. (Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Rania El Gamal)