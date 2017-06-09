DUBAI, June 9 Qatar's foreign minister on Friday described Arab powers' "blockade" of his country as a violation of international law and said there was an attempt to mobilise international opinion against the Gulf emirate.

"These procedures that were taken have clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law. They will not have a positive impact on the region but a negative one," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told a joint news conference with his German counterpart during a visit to Germany. (Reporting by Rania Gamal and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Gareth Jones)