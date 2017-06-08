CAIRO, June 8 Egypt and Bahrain kept up pressure
on Qatar on Thursday, giving no indication after talks in Cairo
between their leaders that they were ready to soften their
stance on the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
The two countries, along with Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday,
accusing it of backing Islamist militants and their enemy Iran -
charges Qatar denies. Several other countries followed suit.
King Hamad of Bahrain met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday. In a statement issued by the
Egyptian presidency, they gave no sign they were ready to
compromise.
"The leaders agreed the decision came after Qatar insisted
on taking a path that is harmful to Arab states and after
attempts to prevent it from supporting terrorist groups," the
statement said.
"Qatar insisted on interfering in the domestic affairs of
Egypt, Bahrain, and other Arab countries in a way that threatens
their safety and security and harms Arab national security and
unity," it added.
Qatar has backed Islamist movements but strongly denies
supporting terrorism. Sisi has been angered by Qatar's support
for the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt says is a terrorist
organisation. The Brotherhood denies the accusation.
Qatar said on Thursday the action against it was endangering
stability in Gulf but it was not prepared to compromise to
settle the dispute.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Giles Elgood;
editing by Andrew Roche)