CAIRO, June 7 Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar Nasr said Qatari investments in Egypt are protected by law and Egypt respects its contracts, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

"The Egyptian state respects its contracts and provides a safe environment for the investments of individuals and institutions on its territory," Nasr was quoted as saying.

Egypt, in coordination with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and destabilising the region. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; writing by by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Giles Elgood)