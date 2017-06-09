DUBAI, June 9 Arab nations that have isolated
Qatar are not trying to escalate the crisis by their latest move
- putting dozens of Qatar-linked people on terrorism blacklists
, a senior UAE official said on Friday.
"I personally don't see that we are in a policy that is
aimed at escalation. The aim as I see it is to straighten an
evil that has targeted the region," Anwar Gargash, United Arab
Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted.
"The publishing of the 'terrorism list' is a chance for the
brother (Qatar) to review its policy ... it is a chance to
change direction away from stubbornness and escalation."
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates,
which on Monday severed diplomatic relations with Doha, on
Friday designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar
as terrorists.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)