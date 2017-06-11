ZURICH, June 11 FIFA president Gianni Infantino does not believe that the diplomatic crisis which has embroiled 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar will threaten its staging of the tournament, he said on Sunday.

In an interview published in Swiss newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntagszeitung, the head of the global soccer body said he expected the diplomatic situation to be back to normal by the time the tournament is played in five-and-a-half years' time.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut links with Qatar last Monday, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar says the allegations are based on lies.

Asked if he believed that Qatar's hosting was in danger, Infantino replied: "No. In any case, I am not in the habit of speculating and I'm not going to this time either."

Infantino said that FIFA was watching the situation and was in regular contact with the Qatari authorities.

"The essential role of FIFA, as I understand it, is to deal with football and not to interfere in geopolitics," he said.

"We are indeed facing a diplomatic crisis.

"But on the other hand, I am confident that the region will return to a normalised situation. The World Cup is in 2022. In five years.

"Obviously, if football can make a small contribution, in any way, to an improvement, I will not hesitate to offer my help." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)