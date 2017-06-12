(Corrects final paragraph to show Saudi Arabia is also a
signatory)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations body should
declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as
illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments
to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with
Doha in a diplomatic row.
Akbar Al Baker criticised Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain for closing their airspace to Qatari
flights. He appealed to the International Civil Aviation
Organization, a U.N. agency which administers the Chicago
convention that guarantees civil overflights.
"We have legal channels to object to this," he said.
"ICAO... should heavily get involved, put their weight behind
this to declare this an illegal act."
The UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have signed the
convention.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)