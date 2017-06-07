(Adds background, detail)
By Tom Finn
DOHA, June 7 Qatar is talking to Iran and Turkey
about securing food and water supplies to stave off possible
shortages two days after its biggest suppliers, the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia, cut trade and diplomatic ties, a
government official said on Wednesday.
"We are in talks with Turkey and Iran and other countries,"
said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the subject, adding that the supplies would
be brought in through Qatar Airways cargo flights.
The official said there were enough grain supplies in the
market in Qatar to last four weeks and that the government also
had large strategic food reserves in Doha.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and
Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace
to commercial flights on Monday, charging it with financing
militant groups. Qatar vehemently denies the accustations.
It is the worst split between powerful Arab states in
decades.
The moves isolating Qatar are disrupting trade in
commodities from crude oil to metals and food, and deepening
fears of a possible jolt to the global gas market, where the
tiny Gulf state is a major player.
Food imports are affected as Saudi Arabia closed its land
border with Qatar, stranding thousands of trucks carrying
supplies.
Qatar, a desert country heavily dependent on food imports to
feed its mostly foreign population of 2.6 million, has assured
residents it has taken measures to assure that normal life
continues.
The Ministry of Economy and Commerce released a video on
Tuesday that showed supermarket shelves stocked with food and
other goods after Qataris crowded into stores on Monday to stock
up fearing shortages.
An Indian worker in one Doha supermarket who declined to
give his name told Reuters TV on Tuesday: "I've come today and I
am feeling that shortage of fresh chicken, which we eat quite
often. Fresh milk is another thing that I feel in shortage".
Although it is located in a volatile region of the world,
its huge foreign currency reserves and comparatively small
population mean arranging adequate new sources of food imports
in an emergency is a possibility.
Turkey is a key ally of Qatar and is setting up a military
base in the country which also hosts the largest U.S. air base
in the Middle East.
Iran shares access with Qatar to the world's biggest natural
gas field.
Sources said the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already cut
exports of white sugar to Qatar. Consumption is traditionally
higher during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is
currently being observed.
But Qatar's ports and airports remained open to trade on
Wednesday with countries not taking part in the Saudi-led
boycott, a government official said.
"We have no problem with food supplies," Qatar's foreign
minister told CNN on Tuesday. "We have strategic reserves in
place since 2014, we don’t see that life will be affected."
