* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar
vulnerable
* Local meat, dairy factories try to fill gap
* Meat plant owner tries to treble output
* But still dependent on foreign imports
By John Davison and Tom Finn
DOHA, June 11 At a meat processing plant in
Doha's sprawling industrial zone, masked workers toil through
the night heaving boxes of raw chicken across a pristine factory
floor.
They have been working extra shifts since Monday when Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other nations cut
ties and severed all transport links with Qatar, prompting fears
of food shortages in the import-dependent country.
The Saudi-led push to isolate Qatar by cutting diplomatic
and trade ties over its alleged support for terrorism has choked
food imports from key transit points in Saudi and the UAE and
caused panic buying at shops early in the week.
The spat has forced the tiny, gas-rich state to turn to
other foreign exporters including Turkey and Iran but also to
its own local food companies to keep supermarket shelves
stacked.
In the meat plant on Saturday, workers hurried about feeding
frozen chicken breasts imported from Brazil through shiny metal
grinders and pushing them in trolleys into an adjacent room to
be packaged.
"We've put two shifts instead of one and stopped exporting
to concentrate production for the local market ... There are
plans to treble production," said Ahmed al-Khalaf, chairman of
International Projects Development Co., the parent company of
Qatar Meat, in his office adjoining the plant.
Qatar Meat has been working to double its output of chicken,
beef and lamb to 40 tonnes per day.
Khalaf says this is proof Qatar can survive without having
to rely on neighbours who have shunned it.
STILL DEPENDENT?
Khalaf's food businesses, which include the meat plant run
by one of his sons and a farm that grows root vegetables, both
felt the pinch when the UAE and Saudi shut their borders.
Up to 30 shipping containers of Khalaf's remain stranded at
the Jebel Ali port in Dubai, a major business and transit hub
for the region.
But by flying in goods directly from countries such as
Turkey and using other ports in the Gulf including Salalah in
Oman, the factory can cover its demand for raw material.
"Some equipment is coming by aeroplane from abroad to double
the capacity of the production line," Khalaf said.
Qatar, a small desert country, relies heavily on imports to
feed its 2.7 million mostly foreign population and nearly half
of Qatar's food comes across the border from Saudi Arabia.
Like many local businesses, Qatar Meat imports all the meat
that it processes and packages.
"The raw material - we bring it from outside," Khalaf said.
'WE CAN SUPPLY QATAR'
Other Qatari companies are also sensing opportunity.
In his dairy factory, Mohammed al-Kuwari, 30, is working
weekends during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to oversee
production.
"The situation is great! As you can see, there's lots of
production and we have a big share in the market," he said as
employees packaged yoghurts with the Rawa brand of his Gulf Food
Production company.
The factory is producing 20,000 litres of dairy products per
day, up from 15,000 litres, he said.
Gulf Food Production also relies heavily on import,
including milk from France.
"It normally comes in by ship but soon maybe it will all
come in by air for the same price," thanks to government
support, he said.
As for relations with Gulf neighbours, Khalaf says he is
already looking elsewhere.
"I'm leaving next week to make some other arrangements to
bring from other countries" including Turkey, Azerbaijan and
Ukraine, he said.
(Editing by Keith Weir)