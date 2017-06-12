(Recasts with details, background)
By John Irish
PARIS, June 12 Qatar supports Kuwait's efforts
to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, its
foreign minister said on Monday, but the emirate remains puzzled
over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic and transport ties a week ago, accusing Doha of
backing terrorism.
"Kuwait's foreign minister is making efforts to mediate
between our countries. We support this effort and our choice is
resolve this through dialogue," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
al-Thani told reporters in Paris after meeting his French
counterpart.
"But there are other problems that need to solved and it
seems that they are trying to destroy Qatar. That doesn't seem
to be very timely."
Speaking amid a tour of European capitals to gauge support
among Doha's traditional allies, Sheikh Mohammed said there was
"no proof" to accusations that his country financed terrorist
groups, supported the Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestinian
group Hamas and had close ties with Iran.
"We still have no clue what is behind these measures," he
said. "Whatever is related to the collective security of the
Gulf countries, Qatar is ready to negotiate ... but we have the
right to react to these accusations that we are interfering in
their internal affairs.
"Our foreign policy is subject to the sovereignty of our
country and is based on our own assessment and our own
principles."
The campaign to isolate Qatar is disrupting trade in
commodities from crude oil to metals and food. It also raises
the prospect of a shock to the global gas market, where the Gulf
state is a major participant.
The Arab states have also accused Doha of undermining other
Arab countries and the Palestinian Authority with its backing of
the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
Sheikh Mohammed said the allegations on the Muslim
Brotherhood were "false" and that it did not understand why it
needed to cut ties with Hamas, since it was a resistance
movement and not a terrorist group.
He said European countries, including France, were trying to
ease tensions in support of Kuwait's mediation efforts, and he
believed that the United States, which was also backing
mediation, wanted restrictions on Doha to be lifted.
"We in Qatar are prepared to engage in dialogue positively,
but in accordance with the international norms and standards
that govern any dialogue as per international law," Sheikh
Mohammed said.
