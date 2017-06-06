* Region's largest bunkering hub shuns Qatari vessels
* Bahrain joins Saudi, UAE in imposing ban-Inchcape
* Affected shippers may face delays, higher costs
* Norsk Hydro says aluminium shipments blocked from UAE port
(Updates with Bahraini port restriction, adds comment)
By Roslan Khasawneh
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and
commodity exports are likely to rise as Arab countries tighten
restrictions on Qatari-linked vessels, cutting the ships off
from the region's main trading ports and refuelling hub.
Saudi Arabia and the port of Fujairah in United Arab
Emirates announced on Monday they were barring Qatari-flagged
ships.
Bahraini port authorities have also suspended "marine
navigation from and to the State of Qatar" with effect from
Tuesday, a notice from Inchcape Shipping Services said.
The notice also made clear that the Saudi ban includes all
vessels sailing to or from Qatar, regardless of flag, and that
the UAE's Das Port Authority had banned Qatari-flagged vessels,
or ships sailing to or from Qatar, from calling into any Abu
Dhabi petroleum port.
The decision by Fujairah, a regional ship re-fuelling hub,
to deny access to Qatari-flagged ships or ships heading to or
from Qatar will force those ships to sail further for fuel or to
pay higher prices.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Egypt, Yemen and
Bahrain, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it
of supporting terrorism.
Around half a dozen oil, chemical and liquefied natural gas
(LNG) tankers coming from Qatar have left UAE waters or halted
in the open ocean instead of docking in the UAE or Saudi Arabia
as planned, according to shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Qatar is the world's biggest LNG exporter, shipping the fuel
used in power generation to users in Japan, China and India, and
the country also exports about 620,000 barrels per day of oil,
among the smallest Middle East oil producers.
Vessels leaving Qatari ports typically refuel before their
voyages at Fujairah, the Gulf's largest ship-fuel or bunkering
port. That is leaving shipowners and charters scrambling to plan
the logistics for their vessels.
"It's a big mess this morning," said a Singapore-based
shipbroker.
The Britanis super-tanker, capable of carrying up to 2
million barrels of oil, was parked in Fujairah's anchorage zone
for the past week, but since Monday moved to just beyond
Fujairah's port limits, Eikon data showed.
Lying near the Strait of Hormuz, which ships pass on their
way to Asia, the United States or Europe, Fujairah is one of the
world's most important ports for the global energy market.
Besides refuelling, vessels also merge cargoes with those of
other tankers before sending blended supplies to their final
destination.
Ships looking to fuel in Fujairah may incur delays and
higher costs after being forced to divert to nearby regional
ports, or to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, and even as far away as
Singapore, shippers and traders said.
"Some of the affected vessels sailing out of the Gulf will
probably have to look towards Iraq, Iran, or Oman for bunkers,
however, it depends on the political stance of those countries,”
said commodities broker Matt Stanley at Freight Investor
Services in Dubai.
Blocking the Qatari vessels could displace up to 25 percent
of the between 800,000 and 900,000 tonnes of marine fuels sold
in Fujairah each month, said two trade sources familiar with the
market.
Because of the small size of its oil exports, Qatari crude
tends to be co-loaded onto tankers along with other regional
crudes to make the voyage economical. That process may also be
disrupted because of the ban.
The Aramco-owned supertanker Asian Progress V, which is
under a Singaporean flag and carrying Qatar Land crude, is due
to load additional Saudi crude at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Abu
Sa'fah berth and hopes to escape the ban because it arrived
before the restriction was announced.
"The Asian Progress V is going to berth soon and the pilot
is on board," a shipping source with knowledge of the matter
said. "The vessel arrived on the 4th so they are arguing that
the ban does not apply to this vessel."
Oil-pricing agency S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday it was
reviewing the use of Qatari Al-Shaheen crude in its oil price
assessments because of the port ban.
Besides disrupting energy exports, the UAE ban on Qatari
ships is affecting aluminium exports. Norsk Hydro said on
Tuesday Qatari metal exports that typically were reloaded on
larger ships at the UAE port of Jebel Ali have been blocked.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Mark Tay in
Singapore and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Adrian Croft)