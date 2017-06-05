DUBAI, June 5 A natural gas pipeline from Qatar
to the United Arab Emirates and Oman was operating normally on
Monday despite a Gulf political dispute with Doha, two industry
sources said.
"The pipeline is still up and running," one industry source
familiar with the matter said.
"There is no impact on Oman, it is still flowing," another
source said.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they
would sever all ties including transport links with Qatar, the
world's top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The Dolphin gas pipeline links Qatar's giant North Field
with the UAE and Oman, and was the first cross-border gas
project in the Gulf Arab region. It pumps around 2 billion cubic
feet of gas per day to the UAE.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)