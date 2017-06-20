WRAPUP 3-Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
DUBAI, June 20 Qatar can stay under a "blockade forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries will not be affected, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday, referring to an economic boycott imposed by several other Arab countries.
CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the Doha-based Al Jazeera network.
Al-Kaabi said his country was still importing all its needs despite the boycott, adding that investors had full confidence in Qatar, with foreign investments in the country's oil and gas industries having reached 250 billion riyal. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.
