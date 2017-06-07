BERLIN, June 7 Germany has not seen any effect thus far of the Gulf crisis on the German economy or the work of the U.S.-led coalition that is fighting Islamic State, government officials said on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert urged all parties to work to reduce tensions after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran.

He said it was not productive to isolate a single country like Qatar.

Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Germany was concerned that divisions among neighbouring countries in the Gulf region could affect the ability of the U.S.-led counter-IS coalition, especially given the U.S. military's presence in Qatar, but had no seen any impact thus far. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)