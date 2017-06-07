BERLIN, June 7 Germany has not seen any effect
thus far of the Gulf crisis on the German economy or the work of
the U.S.-led coalition that is fighting Islamic State,
government officials said on Wednesday.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert urged all parties to
work to reduce tensions after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and
Egypt abruptly cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting
terrorism and Iran.
He said it was not productive to isolate a single country
like Qatar.
Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Germany was
concerned that divisions among neighbouring countries in the
Gulf region could affect the ability of the U.S.-led counter-IS
coalition, especially given the U.S. military's presence in
Qatar, but had no seen any impact thus far.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michelle Martin, editing by
Thomas Escritt)