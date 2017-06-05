BRIEF-Guru Online(Holdings) says FY loss attributable HK$16.0 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Here is a graphic on how they all stack up in OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries:
(Graphic by Amanda Cooper Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: