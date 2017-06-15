(Changes dateline to MONTREAL from TORONTO, adds comment from
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, June 14 The United Nations aviation
agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar
to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to
Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and
trade blockade in years.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and
transport ties with Qatar a week ago, accusing it of fomenting
regional unrest, supporting terrorism and getting too close to
Iran, all of which Doha denies.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency
that regulates international air travel under the Chicago
Convention, said it would host talks of ministers and senior
officials from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt
at its Montreal headquarters on Thursday to seek a
"consensus-based solution" that addressed "current regional
concerns."
"ICAO is presently reviewing requests from the government of
Qatar to assess the flight restrictions imposed upon it by
neighbouring states," according to an ICAO statement.
Most of the officials attending the meeting are expected to
be transport ministers, according to an ICAO representative.
ICAO, which was created after the United States invited more
than 50 allies to agree to a common air navigation system in
1944, has no policing powers and has to rely on consensus to
enforce its will.
ICAO's decision to intervene in the Gulf airspace dispute is
a rare instance of the U.N. body directly attempting to settle a
row between states.
"We are working bring these states together towards a
solution which satisfies both their current regional concerns
and the global needs and expectations of passengers and
shippers," ICAO said.
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have long been major
proponents of open-skies air transport agreements which remove
restrictions on flying between states.
These policies helped the region's largest airlines,
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, to develop their
home airports as hubs linking passengers travelling between the
east and west.
The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said it was fully
committed to the Chicago Convention but reserved the sovereign
right under international law to take any precautionary measures
to protect its national security if necessary, UAE state news
agency WAM said.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said the closure of its airspace to
flights from Qatar was within the kingdom's sovereign right to
protect its citizens from any threat.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing
by Denny Thomas, David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)