By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, June 15 Saudi Arabia, one of four Arab
states that have cut ties with Qatar, said on Thursday that the
rift was a bigger political issue than airspace rights and could
not be resolved at the U.N.'s aviation agency, according to a
source familiar with talks.
Qatar asked the International Civil Aviation Organization to
intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to
Qatar flights last week as part of economic sanctions.
The ICAO, which regulates international air travel under the
Chicago Convention, brought together transport ministers and
aviation officials from the Gulf states and Egypt at its
headquarters to help resolve the dispute.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic
relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist
militants and Iran. The UAE has also decided to blacklist Qatari
individuals and entities.
Saudi Transport Minister Suleiman al-Hamdan told ICAO
members "this is something that's bigger than ICAO," according
to the source, who declined to be identified because the talks
are confidential.
Qatar, whose delegation was led by its Ottawa-based
ambassador, was not present at the meeting. Al-Hamdan could not
be reached for comment, and an ICAO spokesman could not comment.
Qatar was slated to meet separately with council members and
ICAO's president. The two-day meetings end on Friday.
Qatar is asking the ICAO council to resolve the conflict,
using a dispute resolution mechanism in the Chicago Convention,
which governs airspace usage and is overseen by the U.N agency.
ICAO does not impose binding rules, but wields clout through
safety and security standards that are usually followed by its
191-member countries.
Article 84 says that if two states cannot resolve a dispute
related to the Chicago Convention through negotiation, one can
ask the council to settle it. Members involved in the dispute
are not allowed to vote on the matter. A council ruling can be
appealed to an ad-hoc tribunal.
The Saudi delegation said on Thursday that Qatar itself is
defying Article 4 of the convention, which calls on members "not
to use civil aviation for any purpose inconsistent with the
aims" of the international agreement.
It was not known what the Saudis meant, nor how Council
members reacted to the Saudi message.
The Montreal meeting is the first high-level gathering of
countries involved in the Gulf crisis. There have been no direct
talks between Qatar and its neighbors.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker this
week said the closure was "unprecedented and it is in direct
contradiction to the convention that guarantees rights to civil
overflight."
"We call upon the International Civil Aviation Organization
to declare this an illegal act. We are not a political body, we
are an airline, and this blockade has stripped us of the rights
which are guaranteed to us,” he said in a statement.
Aviation lawyer Bill Clark, who has previously represented
Qatar Airways, said the country "would probably have a good
claim" under Article 84.
"I think it's wise that they've invoked it. I don't believe
it would be a speedy process," he said.
ICAO, which was created after the United States invited more
than 50 allies to agree to a common air navigation system in
1944, has no policing powers and has to rely on consensus to
enforce its will.
Its decision to intervene in the Gulf airspace dispute is a
rare instance of the U.N. body directly attempting to settle a
row between states.
In 1971, India closed its airspace to Pakistan over the
hijacking of a plane by Kashmir separatists. Pakistan
complained to ICAO that its rights had been infringed under both
post-World War II aviation agreements – the Chicago Convention
and the separate International Air Transit Services Agreement,
which guarantees transit rights.
The ICAO Council, however, merely encouraged the two sides
to settle their differences, according to a history of the
agency by Canadian academic David Mackenzie.
