TORONTO, June 23 The United Nations aviation
agency will hold a special hearing next Friday on Qatar's
request to reopen Gulf airspace that has been closed to its
flights in the middle of a major diplomatic dispute with other
Arab powers, its transport minister said on Friday.
Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti told Reuters the Gulf state was
pushing to "get more routes for Qatar" and wants the
International Civil Aviation Organization to open international
air routes over Gulf waters which are currently managed by the
United Arab Emirates. The UAE is among countries that have
closed its airspace to Qatar.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)