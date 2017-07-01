(Corrects to clarify that Qatar has yet to make a decision on
demands)
ROME, July 1 Demands made of Qatar by four other
Arab states were designed to be rejected, Doha's foreign
minister said on Saturday, explaining that their ultimatum was
aimed not at tackling terrorism but at curtailing his country's
sovereignty.
However Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, speaking
to reporters in Rome, added Doha was still ready to sit down and
discuss the grievances raised by its Arab neighbours.
"This list of demands is made to be rejected. It's not meant
to be accepted or ... to be negotiated," Sheikh Mohammed said,
adding that Qatar was willing to engage in further dialogue
given "the proper conditions".
He said Qatar would not close down a Turkish military base
in his country or shut the Doha-based satellite channel Al
Jazeera as demanded by the Arab countries.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella and Mostafa Hashem, writing by
Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)