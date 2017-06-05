DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on
Monday, accusing the wealthy Gulf Arab state of supporting
terrorism.
The coordinated move dramatically escalates a simmering
dispute over Qatar's support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the
world's oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha
even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.
The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport
ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks
to leave their countries.
Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and
spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to
its influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.
"(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups
aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the
Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and
promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their
media constantly," state news agency SPA said.
The statement went on to accuse Qatar of supporting what it
described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely
Shi'ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.
There was no immediate Qatari reaction to the announcements,
but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.
On its state news agency, Egypt, the Arab world's most
populous nation, said Qatar's policy "threatens Arab national
security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab
societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and
interests of the Arab nation."
(Reporting By Noah Browning, William Maclean, Mohammed
el-Sherif and Amina Ismail; Editing by William Maclean and Bill
Tarrant)