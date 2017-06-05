DUBAI, June 5 Three Gulf Arab states and Egypt
severed their ties with Qatar on Monday in a dispute over Doha's
support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim
Brotherhood, which they regard as a political enemy.
-- Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic and
consular relations with the state of Qatar and will close all
ground, sea and air ports to forbid transit, state news agencies
said.
-- It was not immediately clear when these measures would be
implemented. Saudi Arabia said it would "begin immediate legal
measures with friendly, sisterly countries and international
companies to implement that measure as quickly as possible for
all types of transit from and to the state of Qatar."
-- Abu Dhabi-based Ethiad Airways said it would suspend
flights to and from Qatar on Tuesday.
-- The decision forbids Saudi, UAE and Bahraini citizens
from travelling to Qatar, residing in it or passing through it,
SPA said. Residents and visitors of those countries must leave
Qatar within 14 days. Qatari citizens have 14 days to leave
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.
-- Qatar has been expelled from a Saudi-led coalition
fighting in Yemen.
-- Egypt said it was also severing ties and would close its
airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation to protect
its national security. It was not immediately clear whether it
was expelling Qataris or had asked its citizens to come home.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Bill
Tarrant)