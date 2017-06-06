DUBAI, June 6 Qatar's foreign minister said on
Tuesday Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab
world's biggest powers severed ties with it, adding that Qatar's
ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to
ease regional tensions.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on
Monday. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives
joined later and transport links were shut down.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke by telephone overnight
with his counterpart in Kuwait, which has maintained diplomatic
ties with Qatar, and decided to postpone a speech to the Qatari
people as requested.
Doha also decided not to retaliate against the measures.
Qatar wants to give Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber
al-Sabah the ability to "proceed and communicate with the
parties to the crisis and to try to contain the issue," Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said in comments to
Qatar-based Al Jazeera television.
Kuwait's emir had an important role in a previous Gulf rift
in 2014 and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim "regards him as a parent and
respects his desire to postpone any speech or step until there
is a clearer picture of the crisis," Al Jazeera quoted the
foreign minister as saying.
Sheikh Mohammed told the channel that the measures taken
against Qatar had an "unprecedented impact" on its citizens and
on family relations in the Gulf Arab region, but said Doha will
not take counter measures.
Qatar "believes such differences between sister countries
must be resolved through dialogue."
