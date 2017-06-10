RIYADH, June 10 Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
welcomed on Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for
Qatar to stop supporting terrorism, but did not respond to a
U.S. Department of State call for them to ease pressure on the
Gulf state.
After severing ties with Qatar on Monday, Saudi Arabia said
it was committed to "decisive and swift action to cut off all
funding sources for terrorism" in a statement carried by state
news agency SPA, attributed to "an official source".
And in a separate statement issued on Friday, the United
Arab Emirates praised Trump's "leadership in challenging Qatar's
troubling support for extremism".
Trump accused Qatar of being a "high level" funder of
terrorism on Friday, even as the Pentagon and U.S. Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson cautioned against the military, commercial
and humanitarian effects of a blockade imposed by Arab states
and others.
A separate SPA report on Saturday acknowledged Tillerson's
call for Qatar to curtail support for terrorism, but did not
mention his remarks that the crisis was hurting ordinary
Qataris, impairing business dealings and harming the U.S. fight
against the Islamic State militant group.
Saudi Arabia said its action followed the conclusions of
last month's Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, where Trump
delivered a speech about Islamic extremism.
Trump said he helped plan the move against Qatar, although a
senior administration official told Reuters earlier this week
that the U.S. had no indication from the Saudis or Emiratis
during the visit that they would sever ties with Qatar.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Alexander Smith)