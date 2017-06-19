By Tom Finn
| DOHA, June 19
DOHA, June 19 Qatar held military exercises with
Turkish troops on Monday, demonstrating one of its few strong
alliances after two weeks of ostracism and economic isolation
imposed by neighbours which accuse the U.S. ally of supporting
terrorism.
Qatar's state-funded pan-Arab news channel Al Jazeera showed
footage of a column of armoured personnel carriers moving
through the streets.
It reported that additional Turkish troops had arrived in
Qatar on Sunday for the exercises, although military sources in
the region told Reuters the operation actually involved Turkish
troops that were already present rather than new arrivals.
Turkey is one of the few powerful countries in the Middle
East to stand squarely by Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and
several other states proclaimed it a supporter of terrorism and
cut off all economic and diplomatic ties.
Qatar, the world's richest country per capita, has used its
wealth over the past decade to exert outsized influence in the
Middle East, backing factions in civil wars and revolts across
the region.
It denies supporting terrorism and says it is being punished
for straying from its neighbours' political line of backing the
region's authoritarian hereditary and military rulers.
"The blockade has been ongoing for two weeks and the
blockading nations have offered no formula for resolving the
crisis," Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, Director of Qatar's
Government Communications Office, said in a statement on Monday.
"It is unfortunate that our neighbours have chosen to invest
their time and resources in a baseless propaganda campaign," he
said, calling the terrorism accusations a "publicity stunt".
The diplomatic dispute is an important test for the United
States, which is close allies of countries on both sides and has
the headquarters of its air power in the Middle East in Qatar.
President Donald Trump has strongly supported the sanctions
against Qatar, even though his State Department and Defense
Department have tried to remain neutral. The Pentagon approved a
$12 billion deal to sell warplanes to Qatar last week.
In a show of support for Qatar, Turkey's parliament
fast-tracked legislation on June 7 to allow more troops to be
deployed to a military base in Qatar that houses about 90
Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.
Turkey has said it will deploy 3,000 ground troops at the
base, primarily to serve as a venue for joint training
exercises.
Turkey has maintained good relations with Qatar as well as
several of its Gulf Arab neighbours. Turkey and Qatar both
provided support for the elected Muslim Brotherhood government
in Egypt that was toppled in 2013 by military leader Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, now Egypt's president.
FAMILIES SEPARATED
Qatar has only 300,000 citizens enjoying the wealth produced
by the world's largest exports of liquefied natural gas. The
rest of its 2.7 million population are foreign migrant workers,
mostly manual labourers employed on vast construction projects
that have crowned the tiny desert peninsula with skyscrapers as
well as stadiums for the 2022 soccer world cup.
The sanctions have disrupted its main routes to import goods
by land from Saudi Arabia and by sea from big container ships
docked in the United Arab Emirates. But it so far has avoided
economic collapse by quickly finding alternative routes.
Qatar says the sanctions have also brought personal hardship
for its citizens who live in neighbouring countries or have
relatives there. The countries that imposed the sanctions gave
Qataris two weeks to leave, which expired on Monday.
Thousands of Qataris have been unable to board flights to
the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and cut off from relatives in
those countries, in a region where cross-border marriages are
common and rulers refer to each other as "brothers".
The Qatari government communications director, Sheikh Saif,
said Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini families had been "forcibly
recalled" on Monday by their governments despite being invited
to stay by Qatar.
"The humanitarian impact of the blockade is real," he said.
"The social-fabric of GCC population is being torn apart for
political reasons and we will not allow ourselves to be a party
to this injustice," he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation
Council which includes six Arabian peninsula monarchies.
(Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)