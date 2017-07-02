By Sylvia Westall
| DUBAI, July 2
DUBAI, July 2 Qatar faces possible further
sanctions by Arab states that have severed ties with Doha over
allegations of links to terrorism, as a deadline to accept a
series of demands is expected to expire on Sunday night with no
signs of the crisis ending.
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
al-Thani said the demands were made to be rejected, adding that
the Arab ultimatum was aimed not at tackling terrorism but at
curtailing his country's sovereignty.
But he told reporters in Rome that Doha remained ready to
sit down and discuss the grievances raised by its Arab
neighbours.
"This list of demands is made to be rejected. It's not meant
to be accepted or ...to be negotiated," Sheikh Mohammed said in
Rome. "The state of Qatar instead of rejecting it as a
principle, we are willing to engage in (dialogue), providing the
proper conditions for further dialogue."
He added that no one had the right to issue an ultimatum to
a sovereign country.
The feud erupted last month when Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel
ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being
an ally of regional foe Iran, charges which Doha denies.
The countries have threatened further sanctions against
Qatar if it does not comply with their list of 13 demands which
were presented to Doha by Kuwaiti mediators 10 days ago.
The demands include closing a Turkish military base in Qatar
and shutting down the Al Jazeera pan-Arab television network,
which Doha also rejected.
Qatar's Gulf critics accuse Al Jazeera of being a platform
for extremists and an agent of interference in their affairs.
The network has rejected the accusations and said it will
maintain its editorial independence.
FRESH PENALTIES
Gulf countries have insisted the demands were not
negotiable.
The UAE ambassador to Russia has said Qatar could face fresh
sanctions if it does not comply with the demands.
Gulf states could ask their trading partners to choose
between working with them or with Doha, he said in a newspaper
interview last week.
But UAE foreign affairs minister Anwar Gargash played down
the chances of an escalation, saying "The alternative is not
escalation but parting ways", suggesting Qatar may be forced out
of the six-member alliance.
The Western-backed body was formed in 1981 in the wake of
Iran's Islamic Revolution and the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq war,
by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman
and Bahrain.
Speaking in Washington last week, the Qatari foreign
minister said the GCC was set up to guard against external
threats.
"When the threat is coming from inside the GCC, there is a
suspicion about the sustainability of the organization," Sheikh
Mohammed told reporters.
The crisis has hit travel, food imports and ratcheted up
tensions in the Gulf and sown confusion among businesses, while
pushing Qatar closer to Iran and Turkey.
But it has not hit energy exports from Qatar, which is the
world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and home
to the region's biggest U.S. military base.
The rift opened days after U.S. President Donald Trump met
with Arab leaders in Riyadh and called for unity against
regional threats such as Iran and hardline Islamist militant
groups.
