in 18 hours
Iran's Zarif hopes Yemen war does not lead to Iran, Saudi conflict
#Banking and Financial News
July 17, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in 18 hours

Iran's Zarif hopes Yemen war does not lead to Iran, Saudi conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he hopes that the conflict in Yemen will not lead to direct confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and that "nobody is gaining" from the civil war in the Arabian peninsula country.

"We certainly hope that if we don't agree with each other about the situation in Yemen or about the situation in Syria we can still work with each other in order to bring those situations to an end," Zarif told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

