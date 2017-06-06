* Arab powers cut ties with Al Jazeera owner Qatar on Monday
* Qatar accused of using channel to attack Arab governments
* Staff dismiss speculation Al Jazeera could be closed
* Channel viewed by millions, broadcasts in 20 languages
By Omar Fahmy and Mostafa Hashem
CAIRO, June 6 As one Arab state after another
announced it was severing ties with Qatar, the tiny Gulf
monarchy's flagship television channel Al Jazeera did not react
like other broadcasters -- it updated its news ticker but its
presenters said nothing.
It was only when the Qatari foreign ministry released a
statement saying it was facing a campaign of lies and
fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under
guardianship that the channel came to life on the topic.
"This has been planned since 2014 but only came out after
the Riyadh summit," said Mohamed al-Mosfer, one of the many
Qatari analysts the channel had on to comment, referring to a
meeting last month attended by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on
Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
coordinated their move, while Yemen, Libya's eastern-based
government, and the Maldives joined in later.
Al Jazeera did not focus on the statements and comments
coming out of those countries, instead giving air time to the
U.S. and Turkish foreign ministers and an adviser to Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani -- all urging dialogue.
The channel is at the centre of the controversy. Arab rulers
accuse Qatar of using its multi-million-dollar franchise as a
mouthpiece to attack them.
Local media in the countries that cut ties speculated it
would be shut down in an effort by Qatar to appease its angry
neighbours, but while journalists working there are rattled by
the crisis, they think their station will survive.
"Everybody is shocked at the escalation but no one thinks
the channel will close, said one journalist with Al Jazeera
English. "It is something the Qataris will not give up."
Later that night Al Jazeera focused on news coming out of
Washington indicating Trump wanted to see the Gulf rift healed,
as well as Kremlin statements calling for unity in the fight
against militancy.
A White House statement saying Trump would work to smooth
things over between Arab Gulf states played for over an hour on
Al Jazeera screens. Saudi and Emirati channels ignored it.
When a senior Trump administration official told Reuters
several of Qatar's actions worried its Gulf neighbours, Al
Jazeera disregarded it. Other Gulf channels gave it prominence.
INFLUENCE AND ENEMIES
The channel cheered on the 2011 Arab Spring revolts,
particularly in Egypt, but now faces aggressive competition in
its home region, and suspicion from many governments over air
time given to Islamist groups in Syria, Libya and elsewhere.
Al Jazeera's spectacular growth took place under former
Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who, unlike other
Gulf Arab leaders, backed Middle East protest movements and
played mediator in a host of wars.
Under his son and current ruler Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,
Qatar has toned down its foreign policy.
Founded in 1996 as part of Qatari efforts to turn economic
power into political influence, Al Jazeera offered
free-wheeling, uncensored debate of a kind rarely seen on Arab
televisions.
Its talk shows hosted guests who challenged the wisdom of
Arab rulers and adopted the role of supporter of the
dispossessed. Reporters broke with a widespread taboo of the
Arab news media by interviewing Israeli officials.
Funded by Qatar's royal family, Wadah Khanfar, a Palestinian
journalist who was director general of the network between
2006-2011, helped turn the Arab satellite channel into a world
network with millions of viewers and more than 20 channels
broadcasting in languages including Arabic, English and Swahili.
With Al Jazeera's expansion came unprecedented influence in
the Arab world, but also new enemies.
Egypt views Al Jazeera as critical of its government, and
the channel has been banned there since 2013. Al Jazeera says it
is an independent news service giving a voice to everyone in the
region.
Egyptian security forces have arrested several of its
reporters and last year a Cairo court recommended the death
penalty for two of them, charged in absentia with endangering
national security by leaking state secrets to Qatar.
Three others had previously been sentenced to between seven
and 10 years in jail on charges including spreading lies to help
a "terrorist organization" -- a reference to the banned Muslim
Brotherhood -- but were later freed.
Saudi Arabia shut down the channel on Monday.
"Al Jazeera condemns the measures taken by Saudi Arabia's
Ministry of Culture and Information to close the Al Jazeera
Media Network's office and withdraw the operating license," said
a spokesman in Qatar.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mostafa Hashem; Additional
reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Writing Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing
by Catherine Evans)