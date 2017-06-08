DOHA, June 8 Doha-based Al Jazeera will stick to
a policy of editorial independence amid a regional diplomatic
crisis that has isolated Qatar, the news network's acting
director-general said on Thursday.
Mostefa Souag dismissed accusations from some Gulf powers
that the network was interfering in their affairs through its
reports.
"Al Jazeera's editorial policy is going to continue the same
regardless of what happens with this event," Souag told Reuters
at the network's headquarters. He described the network's
policy as independent and professional.
