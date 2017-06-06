DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's emir left Saudi Arabia
after what state news agency KUNA described as a "brotherly
visit" but there was no word on the outcome of the talks with
King Salman bin Abdulaziz on a major diplomatic rift.
State news agency KUNA said Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad
Al-Jaber al-Sabah left Jeddah along with senior officials who
accompanied him. It was not immediately clear if he was flying
straight home or making any stops on his way back to Kuwait.
The Saudi state news agency had earlier reported that King
Salman and Sheikh Sabah had discussed the "development of events
in the region," but gave no details.
