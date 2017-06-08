By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, June 8 Qatar's row with powerful Gulf
states rippled through Britain's gas market on Thursday, lifting
prices as two shipments from the world's biggest LNG producer
changed course from their likely UK destination, traders and
analysts said.
Diversions in the Gulf of Aden left Britain facing a lack of
LNG deliveries for the remainder of June, triggering buying by
traders at the country's National Balancing Point (NBP) trading
hub - Europe's biggest gas market - to offset shortages.
The July gas contract shot higher on the news,
up 4.21 percent to 37.60 pence per therm. UK gas for next-day
delivery also traded higher at 38.50 pence per
therm, up 4.62 percent on the day.
The Al Mafyar vessel, carrying about 262,000 cubic metres of
LNG from Qatar, is no longer heading towards the Suez Canal,
shipping data shows. Its new destination is unknown.
The Zarga tanker, with a capacity of 262,000 cubic metres,
executed a U-turn and appears to be heading back in the
direction from which it came, shipping data shows.
Shipping intelligence firm Kpler said both tankers were
expected by the market to unload at Britain's South Hook import
terminal, part-owned by Qatar Petroleum.
One trader confirmed that assessment, but analysts
speculated that only one of the vessels was due for South Hook,
with the other due to call at an alternate UK terminal or
elsewhere in northwest Europe.
The tankers were not yet officially listed as headed for
Britain.
Analysts and LNG traders were at a loss to explain the
diversions - the biggest evidence so far of how the diplomatic
row in the Gulf might be disrupting LNG trade routes.
Separately Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement
LNG cargo from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows.
Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority
(DUSUP) with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because
of its proximity.
But bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab
Emirates, imposed after top Arab powers severed diplomatic and
transport links with Qatar on Monday, meant it had to source the
LNG from elsewhere.
The Maran Gas Amphipolis tanker, carrying around 163,500
cubic metres of LNG produced in the United States, was initially
headed toward Kuwait's port of Mina Al-Ahmadi but made a U-turn
on Wednesday to head for Dubai's port of Jebel Ali.
The tanker is currently unloading at DUSUP's floating import
terminal at Jebel Ali, data showed.
As exclusion zones took effect, Qatar's fleet of LNG vessels
anchored off the UAE's port in Fujairah prior to the diplomatic
cut-off have moved out. They are currently clustered offshore
Qatar's LNG export facility at Ras Laffan.
Since Monday the number of LNG tankers there has risen to 17
from seven, shipping data shows.
The queue reflects the impact of port exclusions as
production from the export plant shows no signs of slowdown, an
analyst said.
