* Exxon, Shell, Total CEOs visit Qatar in recent weeks
* Companies examining role in Qatar's plan to expand gas
* Interactive Qatar graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2sinDGg
* FACTBOX - Oil majors' investments
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 5 Three of the West's biggest
energy corporations are lobbying Qatar to take part in a huge
expansion of its gas production, handing Doha an unintended but
timely boost in its bitter dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours.
The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and France's Total all met the emir, Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Qatar before it announced a plan on
Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 30
percent.
Company and industry sources told Reuters that the CEOs had
expressed interest in helping Qatar with its ambition to produce
100 million tonnes of LNG annually - equivalent to a third of
current global supplies - in the next five to seven years.
The companies already have large investments in countries on
both sides of the dispute, and are keen to remain neutral after
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
severed ties with Doha on June 5.
Spokespeople from all three firms declined comment. However,
a top executive from one energy major looking into expanding in
Qatar said the huge business opportunity was worth the
considerable political risk.
"There is only one policy here – you have to behave like a
commercial corporation," the executive told Reuters. "You have
to make your choices purely economically and be Qatari in Qatar,
Emirati in the Emirates."
Energy sales have powered Qatar's rapid rise as a regional
player since the late 1990s, and the oil majors' interest in the
LNG expansion underline its longer-term economic muscle during
the political row with its neighbours.
Chief executives Darren Woods of Exxon and Ben van Beurden
of Shell both met the emir after the four Arab countries imposed
the sanctions. Total chief Patrick Pouyanne has also visited
Doha in recent weeks.
Qatar, the world's largest LNG supplier and second biggest
gas exporter after Russia, has some of the lowest production
costs. The plan was seen as an opening shot in a price war as
Doha tries to defend its market share, especially against
supplies from U.S. shale deposits where costs are higher.
WILLINGNESS TO INVEST
The four Arab countries, which have demanded Qatar stop
fostering terrorism and courting Iran, said after meeting on
Wednesday that Doha's response to their grievances had been
negative.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said the political and
economic boycott would remain until Qatar improved its policies.
Further steps would be taken at the appropriate time, he said.
Doha denies aiding terrorism and its foreign minister,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, accused the four of
"clear aggression" while adding that Qatar continued to call for
dialogue to settle the dispute.
Exxon, Shell and Total have already invested extensively in
Qatar, particularly in projects to liquefy gas, allowing it to
be shipped by tanker to consumer markets where transport by
pipeline is not feasible.
Woods met the emir on June 26, discussing "cooperation" with
Qatar, where Exxon has been present since 1935, according to a
statement carried by the state news agency.
Industry sources close to the talks said that "the Exxon CEO
was very keen to join the new gas capacity expansion and
expressed willingness to invest".
Woods replaced Rex Tillerson, under whom Exxon helped to
build Qatar's LNG industry until he left to become U.S.
Secretary of State earlier this year.
Exxon will be the largest foreign investor in Qatar in 2017,
with most money going into LNG facilities, representing around
seven percent of its global portfolio, according to consultancy
WoodMackenzie.
Shell's Van Beurden was among the first foreign company
leaders to visit Qatar after the crisis broke out, meeting the
emir on June 14. This was followed several days later by a new
deal under which Qatar will supply Shell, the world's largest
LNG trader, with 1.1 million tonnes annually for five years
starting in 2019.
Shell's operations in Qatar include Pearl GTL, the world's
largest gas liquefaction plant. Its overall investments in the
state represent around six percent of its global portfolio.
The three firms had been expecting Qatar to expand its LNG
exports since it lifted a self-imposed moratorium on development
of the North Field, the world's biggest natural gas field it
shares with Iran, the sources said.
Oil and gas companies generally are no strangers to
operating in risky areas. This week Total became the first
Western energy firm to invest in Iran since the lifting of
sanctions against the country. The project, phase 11 of Iran's
South Pars development, draws gas from the same reservoir as
Qatar's North Field.
Total chief Pouyanne discussed new opportunities in the LNG
sector as well as the company's plans to develop the Al-Shaheen
oil field on his trip to Doha, according to a senior source.
Qatar's LNG capacity could be boosted by up to 10 million
tonnes per year relatively quickly and cheaply by optimising
existing facilities and upgrading a small number of units, a
process known as "debottlenecking", according to a senior
industry source.
Beyond that, the expansion would require building new
liquefaction terminals involving significant investments, which
the energy giants can offer.
"Qatar LNG is really an important part of their overall
portfolio, especially for Exxon but Total and Shell are
also material LNG players there," Tom Ellacott, analyst at
WoodMackenzie said.
"Qatar LNG is very competitive. Debottlenecking will be a
relatively cheap option to increase capacity, but with the
industry at a low point in the cost cycle, it may also be a good
time to install new terminals."
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston, Bate Felix
in Paris; editing by David Stamp)