20 hours ago
Qatar LNG flows unaffected by crisis -Shell
#Breaking City News
July 10, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 20 hours ago

Qatar LNG flows unaffected by crisis -Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Qatari exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remain stable amid ongoing tension between the world's biggest LNG exporter and its neighbours, an executive for Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday.

"LNG flows remain stable, cargoes are going into the market," said Steve Hill, Executive Vice-President for Gas and Energy Marketing and Trading at Shell, one of the world's biggest LNG traders.

"Qatar is a very credible and competent LNG producer," Hill said at an industry event in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing terrorism. Doha has denied the allegations.

Qatar said on Monday that its exports, including of LNG, to Japan, India, South Korea and China had not been affected by a the boycott. Exports to the four Asian countries account for nearly three quarters of its total exports. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Dolan)

