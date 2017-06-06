PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron
told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising
tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising"
in the fight against terrorism.
Earlier today, Macron spoke to Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the
rift between Gulf nations, in two separate phone conversations
.
"France will be uncompromising in its fight against
terrorism and financing of terrorism," an official at the French
president's office said, citing what Macron told Abu Dhabi's
crown prince.
Macron reiterated in the call with Abu Dhabi, one of the
United Arab Emerates, that it was important to preserve
stability in the Gulf and that he supported all initiatives to
appease tensions that have erupted between Qatar and its Arab
neighbours.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, cut
diplomatic ties with Qata on Monday, accusing it of supporting
terrorism. Libya and Yemen later joined them in cutting ties.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Michel Rose; Writing by
Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Larry King)