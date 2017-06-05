COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it
was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated
move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and
Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.
"The Maldives took the decision because of its firm
opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and
extremism," the government of the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago
nation said in a statement.
Gulf Arab states and Egypt have long resented Qatar's
support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which
they regard as a dangerous political enemy.
Despite its reputation as a tourist paradise, the largely
Muslim Maldives is struggling with a large number of youths
enlisting to fight for Islamic State in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman had been due to visit the island
chain of 400,000 people on a month-long tour of Asia this year,
but postponed the trip due to an outbreak of flu there.
The Maldives government said in March a planned
multi-billion dollar, Saudi-funded investment project on one of
its atolls would focus on high-end tourism, and rejected
opposition claims that the islands would be sold to the
government of Saudi Arabia.
