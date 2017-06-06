NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of
Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar
on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state
news agency reported.
The Arab world's biggest powers, including Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic relations
with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist
militants and Iran.
"The state of Qatar has linked its policies ... in support
of terrorist organisations and the propagation of extremist
ideas", said the statement from the ministry of foreign affairs
published in Arabic by the Mauritanian Information Agency. "This
has resulted in heavy losses to human life in these Arab
countries, in Europe and throughout the world".
(Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Tim Cocks)