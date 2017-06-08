DOHA, June 8 Qatar's leader will not accept an
invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend mediation
talks in Washington on a row in the region while the country
remains cut off from its neighbours, a Qatari official said on
Thursday.
"The emir has no plans to leave Qatar while the country is
under a blockade," the official told Reuters, declining to be
named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on Monday.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Louise Ireland)