DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab
states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless
they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling
out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al
Jazeera TV.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar had
still not received any demands from Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which severed relations two weeks
ago, triggering the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years.
The countries accuse Qatar of supporting Islamist militants
and stirring up unrest, charges Doha denies.
"Qatar is under blockade, there is no negotiation. They have
to lift the blockade to start negotiations," Sheikh Mohammed
told reporters in Doha. "Until now we didn't see any progress
about lifting the blockade, which is the precondition for
anything to move forward."
He said Kuwait's ruler was the sole mediator in the crisis
and that he was waiting for specific demands from Gulf states in
order to take resolution efforts forward.
"We cannot just have (vague) demands such as 'the Qataris
know what we want from them, they have to stop this or that,
they have to be monitored by a foreign monitoring mechanism,'"
Sheikh Mohammed said.
Anything that relates to the affairs of the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council is subject to negotiation, he said,
referring to the body comprising Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE,
Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.
"Anything not related to them is not subject to negotiation.
No one has the right to interfere in my affairs. Al Jazeera is
Qatar's affairs, Qatari foreign policy on regional issues is
Qatar's affairs. And we are not going to negotiate on our own
affairs," he said.
Qatar's Gulf critics have accused Al Jazeera of being a
platform for extremists and an agent of interference in their
affairs. The network has rejected those accusations and said it
will maintain its editorial independence.
The crisis has hit civilian travel, some food imports,
ratcheted up tensions in the Gulf and sown confusion among
businesses. But it has not affected energy exports from Qatar,
the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar would rely on other states if the
boycott continued, including Saudi Arabia's arch regional foe
Iran.
"We have a back-up plan which depends mainly on Turkey,
Kuwait and Oman," he said. "Iran has facilitated for us the sky
passages for our aviation and we are cooperating with all
countries that can ensure supplies for Qatar."
(Reporting by Tom Finn; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by
Mark Heinrich)