DOHA, June 8 When 31-year-old Ali al-Mohanadi
heard Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other nations
were cutting ties and severing all transport links with his home
country Qatar, he emptied the back of his Land Cruiser SUV and
drove to a nearby supermarket.
Tensions had been building for days between Qatar and its
powerful Gulf Arab neighbours and Mohanadi feared Saudi's
closure of Qatar's only land border on Monday could lead to
price hikes and food shortages in the import-dependent country.
"I bought lots of vegetables, frozen chicken and milk for my
children, things I knew would be the first to disappear from the
shelves," said Mohanadi, a former army lieutenant from Qatar's
city of Al Khor. He said he wanted to be prepared but did not
feel panic.
Hours later supermarkets in Doha visited by a Reuters
reporter had almost run out of dairy products as scores of
people waited in checkout lines and stocked up on beans and
other staples.
The rift has provoked confusion and anxiety in Qatar, an
energy, banking and construction hub, which is home to 2.7
million people -- most of them foreigners. Some Qataris were
outraged by the state of affairs.
Authorities tried to calm nerves on Wednesday, releasing a
video showing a shop with shelves brimming with food and
reassuring Qataris - the wealthiest people in the world per
capita - that their quality of life would not be hit.
But the row over Qatar's alleged support for Islamist groups
has disrupted many aspects of life.
Thousands of Qataris have been unable to board flights to
the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and cut off from relatives in
those countries, in a region where cross-border marriages are
common and Gulf rulers refer to each other as "brothers".
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and several other
countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on
Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their
arch-foe Iran - charges Qatar says are baseless.
QATAR ISOLATED
In further signs of Qatar's isolation on Thursday, the
United Arab Emirates' national postal group said it had
suspended all services to Qatar and the UAE aviation authority
said it had closed air space for traffic to and from Doha.
"My mother who is originally from the UAE cannot visit her
sick mother, needless to say we will not be able to see my
uncles," said Mohammed, a Qatar University professor, who gave
his first name only.
He said a Saudi friend of his living in Qatar had sent his
child to Riyadh for a family visit before the embargo and now he
does not know what to do. Qatari students in the UAE and Saudi
Arabia have been told to leave before finishing exams, he said.
"The issue is presented to the West as a diplomatic spat ...
the reality is far worse," a Qatari diplomat said. "It is a
blockade! Like that of Berlin. A declaration of war. A
political, economic and social aggression."
Even if the dispute is settled, Qataris and other Gulf Arabs
worry that the bitter spat which has seen both sides denounce
each other as "enemies" and "traitors" of the Gulf has sown
divisions and hostility that will linger on.
"I think it is three things we are scared of: family ties
being severed, possible military action and losing the spirit of
the Gulf Cooperation Council," said Mohammed, the professor,
referring to the regional political and economic union set up in
1981.
Slogans against and in support of Qatar in Arabic have
dominated Twitter, which is hugely popular in the region, and
have grown steadily more nationalistic and aggressive in tone.
QATARI LEADER SILENT
The fact that Qatar's leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani, has yet to speak publicly since ties were cut, has
made some Qataris uneasy. Kuwait's ruler, who is mediating in
the crisis, asked him to postpone a speech to the nation earlier
this week to give dialogue efforts a chance.
"Of course we are all waiting for him to speak," said Sara
al-Sulaiti, a Qatari who works in public relations.
Others say Sheikh Tamim's silence displays the tact U.S.
President Donald Trump lacked when he posted a series of Tweets
on Tuesday appearing to take sides against Qatar in the dispute.
"The emir is wise not to speak," said Faraj, a Qatari
engineer working for a telecommunications company. "We know that
he has a plan for us. Unlike in our neighbouring countries we
have deep faith in our leaders."
For low-income foreign labourers, the biggest concerns are
possible food price rises and job cuts if projects are stalled
because of construction materials being held up at the Saudi
border.
Qatar is home to more than a million migrant labourers from
countries including India, Nepal and Bangladesh, many of whom
for around 1,000 riyals ($275) a month toil on construction
projects including football stadiums and a metro system being
built for the 2022 World Cup.
"I have never seen Qatari citizens stocking up on frozen
chicken and long-life milks," said Anup Manoj, an Indian man who
works as a cleaner in Doha's City Center Mall, where many shops
no longer stock milk packaged by Saudi Arabia's Almarai Co, the
most affordable kind of milk in Qatar.
"They have money to stock up. But when they stock up it's
labourers and lower income workers who are going to suffer."
($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)
