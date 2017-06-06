RABAT, June 6 Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc
cancelled flights via Doha to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi
Arabia, Yemen and Egypt after they severed diplomatic ties with
Qatar, state news agency MAP and the airline's customer service
said on Tuesday.
MAP said Royal Air Maroc flights via Doha to those countries
could not be guaranteed, and the airline's customer service said
flights would no longer be available.
Morocco has refrained from taking sides in moves to isolate
Qatar, but some of those Gulf nations are its close allies.
Morocco is a member of the Saudi-led military coalition
in Yemen against the Shi'ite Houthi militia.
(Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)