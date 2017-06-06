* UAE's Jebel Ali port closed to Qatar shipments
* Norsk Hydro looking at alternative options
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct
(Adds background, analyst, share)
By Joachim Dagenborg and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, June 6 Qatar's isolation by top Arab
nations has already hit aluminium exports from a plant
part-owned by Norway's Norsk Hydro which warned on
Tuesday it would take time to restart them.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on
Monday cut ties with Qatar which denounced the move as
predicated on lies about it supporting militants. Qatar has
often been accused of being a funding source for Islamists, as
has Saudi Arabia.
"Most Qatalum shipments normally go through the large Jebel
Ali port in (the) UAE, but this port looks to be closed for all
Qatar shipments from Tuesday morning," Norsk Hydro said.
Norsk Hydro and State-owned Qatar Petroleum each
own 50 percent of the Qatalum joint venture, which produces more
than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year.
The aluminium is exported by ships from Qatar to the Jebel
Ali port, where the metal is then transferred onto larger
vessels and shipped to customers in Asia, Europe and the United
States.
"Our people are looking at whether we could ship directly
from Qatar or use an alternative regional hub," a Norsk Hydro
spokesman told Reuters.
Any solution would take time, he added. "There are several
alternatives we are looking at and we will look at all
possibilities," he said.
"But this is complex and will take some time."
Shares in Norsk Hydro were down 1.8 percent at 0818 GMT,
lagging an Oslo benchmark index which was 0.6 percent lower.
"The most important (thing) is that they get the aluminium
out of Qatar, but this could lead to delays and some financial
effects. But I don't think it is anything dramatic," Danske Bank
analyst Eirik Melle said.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Alexander Smith)