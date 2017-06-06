OSLO, June 6 Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
and its Qatalum joint venture face a difficult process
in their bid to restart aluminium exports from Qatar, a Hydro
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Exports of aluminium from Qatalum were blocked after top
Arab nations on Monday broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar.
"There are several alternatives we are looking at and we
will look at all possibilities," said the spokesman. "But this
is complex and will take some time."
Norsk Hydro owns 50 percent in the plant. State-owned Qatar
Petroleum owns the other half.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)