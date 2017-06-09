Sri Lankan shares slip from 17-mth high ahead of cbank rate review
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.
Customers may face some delays in deliveries, a Hydro spokesman said.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on June 5 cut ties with Qatar, which denounced the move as predicated on lies about it supporting militants.
Until this week, most of Qatalum's output had been transported on smaller vessels to the Jebel Ali port in the UAE, before being transferred to larger ships.
Hydro declined to say which ports Qatalum now plans to use.
The plant produces more than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Clarke)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.